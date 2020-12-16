Disregard video alleging discovery of thumb printed ballots in Ashanti Region – EC

The Electoral Commission has urged the citizenry to disregard a fake video alleging that ballot papers thumb-printed in favour of the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have been found in the Ashanti Region.

According to a statement issued by the Commission on Tuesday, the ballot papers used in the just-ended election has certain security features that are missing in the papers shown in the video.

Per the EC, the fraudulent video is meant to throw dust in eyes of the citizenry and ruin the integrity and credibility of the Commission.

“The Commission’s ballot papers have several security features, key among them being unique serial numbers. Further, all the Commission’s unique serial numbers begin with the number zero. However, the purported “ballots” in the video begin with the number one and not zero.

“We, therefore, wish to categorically state that the “ballots” shown in the video are fake and are in no way, shape, or form the original ballots of the Electoral Commission,” the Commission stressed.

A week ago, eligible voters went to the polls to elect the next President and parliamentarians for the eighth term since the inception of the Fourth Republic.