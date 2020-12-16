Baby without anal opening requires GHC8,000.00 for surgery

Parents of a seven month old baby born without anal opening in Kumasi are seeking for public support to raise GHC8,000.00 to perform a surgery to correct his condition.

Yakubu Latif passes stools through colostomy, a surgical procedure that brings one end of the large intestine out through the abdominal wall. During this procedure, one end of the colon is diverted through an incision in the abdominal wall to create a stoma. A stoma is the opening in the skin where a pouch for collecting feces is attached.

He was diagnosed with anorectal malformation without fistula, according to a medical report sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The report signed by Dr. Michael Amoah, a Paediatric Surgeon at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), said the little boy needed definitive surgeries of posterior sagittal anorectoplasty to be able to defecate as a normal child.

Al-Mannan Charity Foundation, a local humanitarian organization in Kumasi which is leading the fund raising for the surgery is therefore appealing for public support to save little Yakubu.

Mr. Mannan Ibrahim, Chief Executive of the Foundation, told the GNA that about GHC4,000.00 had already been raised and called on other benevolent Ghanaians to help raise the needed funds for the surgery.

He said the parents of the baby were not only poor but had waited for seven years after marriage to have the child, only to go through such trauma.

He urged public-spirited individuals willing to help to send their donations through 0244547968 and gave the assurance that all donations would be used for the intended purpose.