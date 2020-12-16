Ibrahim Abass Has Sadly Passed On After He Was Allegedly Shot By A Military Man

The National Democratic Congress [NDC]has been on the battlefield in contesting and demonstrating against what they termed as subverting the choice of Ghanaians.

It has not been a rosy road for them after the declaration from the electoral commission making Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the president elect of the country.

Many happenings has been circled around the numerical data tally of the elections which has somehow ended in few gunshots, lost of life’s and few been hospitalized.

Ibrahim Abass on of the victims that sustained gun shot wounds during a brawl at collation center has been reported dead.

Abass was among the few that were reported to fume over happenings at the Ablekuma Central collation center.

Abass is One of Lord Commey‘s bodyguard popularly known as “Kola”. He was shot at the Ablekuma Central collation centre after few misunderstanding erupted into chaos and has been at the hospital receiving treatment.

ad news has it that he has just passed on. Abass is the brother of the Constituency Women’s Organizer of the umbrella emblem party National Democratic Congress [NDC]

Rest In Peace Comrade.

May Allah Grant him Janna

May his soul rest in peace

