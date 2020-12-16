NPP And NDC Now Know Their Stands As To Who Becomes The Majority, As Fomena MP Declares His Fate.

The just ended elections was very peaceful, but it seems the NDC has not really been in agreement with the elections results; this has been on the news for over a week now.

Aside the presidential elections, the NDC also have had hopes that, they were going to be the majority side at parliament house. It was alleged and also rumored that, per the hopes and faith of the NDC as being the majority in parliament (even though that wasn’t certain), they were thinking of who to make the Speaker of Parliament.

As at the end of last week, the NPP had won 137 parliamentary seat out of the 275 seats. The NDC had 136 seats and the Independent Candidate who happens to be the Fomena MP elect had 1 seat. One constituency was outstanding.

The outstanding one happens to be one of the stronghold of the NDC. It’s possible that the NDC are having hopes to win that seat making them have 137seats. Again, it’s possible that, after winning the outstanding seat, they would have played their tactics well in order to convince the Fomena MP elect to join them at the parliament house. This is because the NPP had actually rejected him. This possibilities might be a fact because, according to the Fomena MP elect (Hon. Andrew Amoako Asiamah ), the NDC had visited him to join and be at their side at the parliament house. This was reported by 3news.com.

https://3news.com/ndc-approached-me-but-i-told-them-im-with-npp-fomena-mp-elect/

If these assumptions of the NDC happens to be true, then it means the faith and hopes of the NDC has finally been shattered by the NPP; Fomena MP elect to be specific. Just today, at the parliament house, the Fomena MP declared his fate as to which political party he is going to join.

According to him, he told the people of Fomena that, he wants to win the elections for the NPP and so if they have voted for him, then he is not going to give up on NPP as that is where his DNA is. Below are the words of the MP.

“I said that I was winning for the party. I don’t have any place to go. My blood, my DNA, my everything is NPP”.

Actually, this decision of the MP had put many, including the NPP in suspense for a very long time. However, with the recent concerns or words of the Fomena MP in this regard, the NPP will now be certain that they are the majority in Parliament house hence, can control the country to the satisfaction of everyone in the country.

Was the decision of the Fomena MP wise?

If you were in his shoes, what would you have done?

Will this decision of the MP by any means discourage the NDC from moving further with their elections 2020 protests?

What are your views?

Content created and supplied by: LoveTheNews (via Opera News )