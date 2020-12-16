Poor Man Whose Wife Returned Their Wedding Ring To Him In Prison Finds New Love From Italy

very sad and touching story of Mr Agyekum is now trending nationwide. God can pick anyone from anywhere and bless them beyond

Agyekum’s wife returned her wedding ring to him whiles he was in Prison. After he was arrested and sentenced to prison, his wife got disappointed in the marriage and returned his wedding ring to him when he was still in prison.

While in prison, Mr Agyekum never gave up in life despite being rejected by his own wife but learnt sewing in jail and mastered in some few years

Mr Agyekum finally got a job in a tailoring company where he worked to take care of himself but when his boss of the company realized he was an ex-convict, he sacked him from the company, leaving him nowhere to go.

Mr Agyekum ran to crimes check Ghana and cried onto them with his problems. They helped him and opened a shop for him and got him a nice place to stay. After some few years, a very beautiful young lady in Italy expressed interest in Mr Agyekum. As we speak right now, plans are far advanced for their wedding

Crimes check Ghana took to their Facebook page to share the story of Agyekum, stating that; “Whatever we did for Agyekum, we did it for God and were not expecting anything in return”

However, Mr Agyekum has surprised Crimes check ghana with a ram and some food items towards their party for the poor and the needy tomorrow. May God richly bless him.

