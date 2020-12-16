(+VIDEO) Sandra Ankobia Shows Off Her “Assets” As She Enjoys Her Vacation In Mexico » ™

Beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and former TV Presenter, Sandra Ankobiah is one of the celebrities in Ghana who loves to enjoy her vacation outside Ghana. She has proven that “money no be problem” as she posted new videos of herself having a time of her life in Mexico.

On her first trip after the pandemic, Sandra Ankoabiah decided to visit her sister in the United States of America. She then decided to explore Mexico for with her sister to spend some quality time together.

In some of the videos posted on her Instagram page, Sandra Ankobiah and her sister were seen at the expensive and plush Cabo San Lucas resort in Mexico.

Sandra did not go out to play at the resort as she decided to put her heaped front goodies on full display in the vacation videos we have come across.

Check out the videos below;