BBNaija’s Vee Set To Drop New Song, “Show” On Friday

Big Brother Naija season 5 finalist, Vee, has thrilled her fans after she announced that she would be releasing a new song dubbed, “Show” on Friday.

The reality TV star, whose full name is Victoria Adeyele, returned to the studio months after leaving the show and she is gearing up to make her mark in the music industry.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Vee released a snippet of her soon-to-be song with the caption;

“#SHOW

18/12/20

LET’S DANCE“

Information Nigeria recalls that the former Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, in the penultimate week, had teased a new collaboration with popular fan favorite, Laycon, which is expected to be released in 2021.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Vee Announces Music Collaboration With Laycon

See her tweet below: