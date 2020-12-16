Fire razes parts of Kantamanto market

Parts of the Kantamanto market in Accra’s central business district has been gutted by fire.

The inferno, according to an eyewitness, started from a place close to the Agbogbloshie Market at about 10 pm Monday night.

Though there were no casualties, property and goods running into hundreds and thousands of Ghana Cedis have been lost as the fire razed many shops.

Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service were also at the scene to douse the fire which had already cause extensive damage to the area.

Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, a crowd has gathered at the scene as security personnel and the fire service tried to bring the situation under control.

A similar fire outbreak swept through the GCB Bank tower at Kantamanto in Accra last month.

Meanwhile, a section of Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their concern over the development.

Heard there’s a fire outbreak at Kantamanto. Hmm people’s investment ooo. I wish the fire service gets there soon pic.twitter.com/w5ebApPZRZ — James Spark (@jim_spark) December 16, 2020

Someone’s lifetime investment, hard work gone in a flash. Kantamanto on fire. 😭 pic.twitter.com/1McmZcF7Ha — Ghanaian Problems (@GhanaianProblem) December 16, 2020

Say a prayer for our market women and men. First Circle, then Koforidua, now Kantamanto.. God help us this year has been too much 🙏 — Ginger 💕💕🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@franswagga) December 16, 2020