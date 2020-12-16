Election 2020: Wenchi High Court to rule on Sene West seat Dec. 17

The Wenchi High Court will on December 17, 2020, give its verdict on the Sene West parliamentary election dispute.

The petition was presented before the court by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s parliamentary candidate Joseph Markay Kuma after he expressed dissatisfaction with electoral irregularities in the constituency.

The party requested an injunction on the declaration of the parliamentary results in order to review the outcomes of the elections in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has indicated that the NDC won the parliamentary seat for Techiman South and the Sene West constituency.

According to him, the NDC has won 138 instead of 136 parliamentary seats as purported by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Ablakwa, however, cautioned the EC to respect the decision of the electorates.

He said, “respect the people’s verdict and mandate. Don’t usurp the will of the people. We have the majority. We have 138. Techiman South and Sene West belong to the NDC. We have won convincingly.”

“If they want us to cooperate at inauguration, midnight from January 6, 2021, allow us choose our Speaker. Let the Majority be accorded what it is due so far as the constitution is concerned,” he added.

In this regard, the Lawyers for Joseph Markay Kuma withdrew their motion of injunction on the declaration of the results as filed in their petition.

The court has, however, awarded a cost of ¢6,000 against the NPP parliamentary candidate for withdrawing their petition for the interlocutory injunction.