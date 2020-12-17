Legal Aid yet to appoint new lawyer for alleged MP’s killers’

An Accra High Court hearing the case of the alleged killers of Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, J. B. Danquah Adu, said it has not received any response from Legal Aid in respect of the appointment of a new lawyer for the accused persons.

The court noted that a letter was prepared and served on the Legal Aid but unfortunately “we have not received any response.”

But at the court on Wednesday, there was one Okyere Kumah a lawyer from the Legal Aid in a different matter so the court tasked him to inform his director to act upon the court’s letter requesting for a lawyer for the accused.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to January 15, 2021.

At the last court sitting Mr. Augustines Obuor who had represented the accused over the years withdrew his services in the trial.

Mr. Augustines Obuor, who had represented Daniel Asiedu, aka, sexy dondon, and Vincent Bossu, for the past four years, informed the High Court that he had received hearing notice from the Court but he was no longer going to represent the accused.

According to defence counsel, he had read and seen many videos on social media involving Asiedu regarding his admission of the crime to the whole world including jurors in the matter.

“I, therefore, find it difficult to defend this matter when accused person (Asiedu) has told the whole world, including jurors that he committed the crime.

I am aware of the law, which states that an accused in a murder trial shall not plead guilty to the hearing of the jury upon his plea being taken,” he told the Court.

Mr. Obuor said he found it difficult to comprehend the circumstances of Asiedu as how the jurors would administer justice in the light of the admissions made to the world by him.

He said for the past four years, no High Court was ready to grant Asiedu or the second accused, Bossu, bail for him to have conference with them, apart from the cumbersome procedure available for his office to meet with the accused.

“I humbly seek to state that I will not be able to represent the accused person from this point. Since the time the matter was referred to me from the Legal Aid, I wanted to do my best in achieving justice in this matter.”

The Court formally discharged Mr. Obuor and ordered that the Regional Legal Aid Director be notified for new lawyers to be appointed.

Asiedu and Bossu are facing a charge of conspiracy. Asiedu is additionally facing a charge of murder.

The two are believed to be involved in the murder of the late Legislature in his home at Shiashie, near East Legon in the year 2016.

The Court has preserved their pleas and remanded the two into prison custody.