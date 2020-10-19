Inter Allies tie Richmond Lamptey to one-year contract ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Richmond Lamptey has penned a new one-year contract at the club at Inter Allies ahead of upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Lamptey joined the Capelli Boys on loan from Lebanese outfit Salam Zgharta in 2019.

The midfielder has extended his stay with the La-based side for another year.

The talented midfielder first joined Inter Allies in 2018 from West Africa Academy before leaving to join the Lebanese outfit.

He has since played 20 games for Inter Allies, scoring one goal in the process.