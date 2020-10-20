Â Ghana Premier League, DOL teams are the only ones allowed to resume training- Dr Aboagye Dacosta cautionsÂ 

The leader of the Risk Communication for COVID-19 National Response Team, Dr Aboagye Dacosta has advised Premier League and Division One teams to adhere strictly to the coronavirus protocols put in place by government on the restart of football amid the pandemic.

Dr Aboagye Dacosta was speaking on the recent preparatory games held between some Premier League teams and lower-tier sides ahead of the start of the new season which he stated was against the directives from the government on the easing of restrictions.

“It’s only the Premier League teams and Division One teams that have been allowed to resume training as directed by the President”, he told Happy FM.

He also revealed that there are plans to test players, technical team for the COVID-19 before the league starts next month.

“There are plans to test all the players before the Ghana Premier League begins. The team is planning on how the various teams will be tested at their various locations. Government will take care of the cost for the testing of the players”

He advised the clubs to adhere to the directives from government to ensure the COVID doesn’t spread.

“I will advise the clubs to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols from government on measures put in place for the resumption of football”