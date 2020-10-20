RS Berkane book CAF Confederation Cup finals spot for a second time on the trot

RS Berkane secured a place in the CAF Confederation Cup final after recording a 2-1 victory over local rivals Hassania Agadir in Rabat on Monday.

Berkane are making it to the finals of the competition for a second time in a row.

They lost to Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the finals last season.

Two penalties from captain Mohamed Aziz in the 20th and 61st minutes were enough for Berkane to reach Sunday’s decider.

Imad Kimaoui had given Hassania Agadir hope with a 30th minute equaliser.

The Volcano had a goal disallowed when VAR ruled out Mouhcine Iajour’s header for offside.

The second semi-final takes place on Tuesday night when Egypt’s Pyramids FC face Horoya of Guinea in Casablanca.