Atletico attacker Correa surprised by ‘important’ Partey’s departure

Atletico Madrid attacker Ángel Correa has admitted he did not expect Thomas Partey to leave, claiming the club has an important player.

Partey shocked Atletico with deadline day move to Premier League giants, Arsenal. Arsenal activated Partey’s 50 million euros release, with the midfielder signing a five-year contract.

“It was something that I did not expect. But he has been a great teammate and a friend and I wish him the best. We lost a very important footballer, as he has shown in recent years.

“But with the arrival of Lucas Torreira and the others from the centre he should not have problems the team”, the Argentine said in an interview with the daily Marca.

Meanwhile, Ángel Correa has noted that players that leave Atletico Madrid do so for a personal reason and not because the club does not offer them the best.

According to the forward, the Rojiblancos gives everything to its players and is a good place to be.

Partey spent eight years at Atletico Madrid, having joined them as a teenager in 2012.