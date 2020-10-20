Ghana FA chief Okraku slams NSA over ‘exorbitant and unacceptable fees’ for Accra stadium usage

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has reacted furiously to the ‘exorbitant and unacceptable fees’ announced by the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium by Premier League clubs insisting they want to engage government over the astronomical increases in prices.

Clubs previously paid a share of the gate proceeds from matches as part of their contribution for using the stadium for their league which was the widely accepted norm in the country.

But with the competitions looming and new measures expected that would minimise the number of supporters admitted to matches the NSA announced a new method for paying for using the stadium.

The home teams will be made to pay GHC 20,000 per match under Category B matches whilst Category C matches will attract GHC 15,000 which is extremely high for the clus who are already reeling under the difficulties of Covid-19 and the lack of sponsorship for the league.

This has sparked the anger of the GFA boss Okraku who wants to engage the NSA to avoid the high charges announced the body in charge of stadiums in the country.

“I have read in the public space a statement from the NSA on new stadia user facility charges. I will say this is unfortunate and our GFA will engage the NSA on this exorbitant and unacceptable fees!!!,” wrote the GFA Capo.

The NSA in a statement signed by the Director-General, Professor Peter Twumasi, indicated that the new user fees are expected to run during the COVID-19 and will be subject to review by management.

“Management would like to bring to your notice and attention of fees as well as Teams and Conditions associated with the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium involving Premier League Matches, Matches between Hearts and Kotoko and the National Teams are grouped under “Category A”,” the statement reads.

“Matches between Hearts or Kotoko versus other Premier League clubs are grouped under ‘Category B’ and matches between other clubs excluding Hearts and Kotoko are grouped under “Category C”, it continued.

The high fee charges did not go down well with the FA president who took to social media to assure clubs his outfit will have a meeting with the NSA to address the issue.

The Accra Sports Stadium will host more matches in the upcoming season in both the Premier League and Division One as five teams have confirmed to use the venue.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is expected to start on 13 November 2020.

Asante Kotoko will begin their campaign against Eleven Wonders at the venue.