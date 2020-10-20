Chelsea include Petr Cech in Premier League squad; Baba Rahman axed

Chelsea have shockingly included veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech in the 25-man Premier League squad while omitting Ghana defender Baba Rahman from the list.

Baba joined the Blues in 2015 in a deal that was reportedly worth £22 million, but his Stamford Bridge career has not exactly gone to plan.

The 26-year-old made his only senior Chelsea appearances under Jose Mourinho in the 2015-16 campaign, and since then, he has had a succession of loan spells away from West London.

Two stints in the Bundesliga with Schalke preceded loan periods in France, with Reims, and Spain, with Real Mallorca, but Rahman struggled to make much of an impact at any of his temporary homes.

The left-back deal to Middlesborough couldn’t get over the line, at the summer transfer deadline-day over financials and other concerns played a part.

Each club may register 25 first-team players over the age of 21, of whom a minimum of eight should be homegrown. A ‘homegrown’ player is defined by the Premier League as someone of any nationality who was 21 or older on 1 January 2021 and spent three years between the ages of 16 and 21 attached to an English league team.

Coaches can supplement the squad with any number of under-21 players, whatever their country of birth. For this season, these are players who have been born on or after 1 January 1999.

Petr Cech has been included in the squad as emergency goalkeeper cover. This is a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis. He takes up a position as a non-contract player.

Baba is expected to get some minutes in the Chelsea development squad to stay fit and target a move in the winter.

Chelsea’s Premier League squad is as follows:

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Antonio Rudiger

Marcos Alonso

Andreas Christensen – homegrown

Jorginho

Thiago Silva

N’Golo Kante

Tammy Abraham – homegrown

Christian Pulisic

Timo Werner

Willy Caballero

Fikayo Tomori – homegrown

Kurt Zouma

Edouard Mendy

Mateo Kovacic

Olivier Giroud

Mason Mount – under-21

Callum Hudson-Odoi – under-21

Ben Chilwell – homegrown

Hakim Ziyech

Billy Gilmour – under-21

Reece James – under-21

Cesar Azpilicueta

Kai Havertz – under-21

Emerson Palmieri

Petr Cech