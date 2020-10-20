Andre Ayew on target as Swansea City hold Coventry City to remain unbeaten on the road

Ghana forward Andre Ayew bailed Swansea City with a goal in the xx minute to secure a point against Coventry City in the Championship on Tuesday.

Swansea went into the game with an unbeaten record on their travels in the second-tier this season after six round of matches.

But the Jack Army’s record was threatened when Jordan Shipley scored for Coventry City after just 19 minutes on the clock.

The Welsh-based side however hit back in the 41st minute through inspirational forward Andre Ayew.

Ayew connected superbly to Jake Bidwell’s pass to beat Coventry City goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

The Ghana international has scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist in the Championship so far this season after 6 round of games.

Swansea sit 4th on the league table with 11 points.