Ghanaian winger Joseph Painstil returned from international duty to star in Ankaragucu thriller against Rizenspor in the Turkish top-flight by scoring two goals – one hilarious.

Paintsil netted a brace for the Yellow and Blues lads during their 5-3 defeat against Rizenspor.

One of his goals was fortuitous with Rizenpsor player playing the ball onto his path after the goalkeeper had dealt with the initial danger.

He just headed the ball into an empty net.

See video below: