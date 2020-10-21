Adonko Next Level Energy Drink to sign with Hearts of Oak- reports

Adonko Next Level Energy Drink is set to announce a deal with Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.

The Angel Group of Companies, producers of the non-alcoholic beverage, wants to take advantage of the popularity of the club to enhance their new product.

Last week, Next Level Energy Drink signed a ”mutually beneficial” partnership deal with Asante Kotoko.

Last month, Hearts of Oak have signed a partnership agreement with Star Assurance Company Limited.

The Phobians are gearing up for their league opener against Aduana Stars on the road.