Who is Ghana teenage sensation Mohammed Kudus who plays for Ajax Amsterdam?Â 

Mohammed Kudus arrived at FC Nordsjaælland from Right to Dream Academy, which he joined at the age of 12 in January 2018 together with two teammates Ibrahim Sadiq and Gideon Mensah all three at the age of 17.

Kudus got his official debut for FC Nordsjaælland only three days after his 18th birthday, in a 0–2 defeat against Brøndby IF in the Danish League.

He played from the first minute as an attacker but was replaced in the half time. With his debut, he became the 9th youngest debutant in the history of FC Nordsjælland.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has played in two international tournaments with Ghana’s youth teams at the U-17 and U-20 levels.

Kudus played for the Ghana U-17 team at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, making four appearances and scored one goal in the tournament. The Black Starlets exited the competition in the quarter-finals stage losing to Mali.

His impressive performances at the Ghana U-17 level also earned him a call up to the Ghana U-20 team for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament held in Niger last year.

Kudus later received a call up to feature for the Black Stars against South Africa and Sao Tome in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last year.

The versatile midfielder scored on his debut for the Black Stars against South Africa in that 2-0 win at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Mohammed Kudus became the most expensive Ghanaian teenager in history as Ajax signed the player for €9m following his incredible season with Nordsjaelland, where he scored 11 goals in 25 league games in the 2019/20 campaign.

Kudus signed a five-year deal with Ajax following two seasons and 57 career first-team appearances with the Danish giants.

The youngster was nominated for the 2020 Golden Boy awards. The Ghana international was listed among 100 players under the age of 21 playing in top divisions in Europe.

Ajax youngster Mohammed Kudus will be making his UEFA Champions League debut against Liverpool in what is expected to be the biggest game of his career so far.