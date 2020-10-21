Torric Jebrin completes move to Saudi second-tier side Al-Arabi Sports Club

Ghanaian winger Torric Jebrin has completed his move to Saudi second-tier side Al-Arabi Sports Club, signing a one-year contract.

Jebrin was available on a free transfer after leaving DR Congo outfit TP Mazembe.

He is making a return to Saudi Arabia after playing for Pro League side Al Wahda in 2007.

The 29-year-old played in Turkey between 2011 to 2015 where he featured for clubs like Bucaspor and 1461 Trabzonspor.

Al-Arabi becomes the 11th club Torric has played for since he left Hearts of Oak in 2009.