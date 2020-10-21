Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah returns to Black Leopards after going AWOL for months

Defender Edwin Gyimah has returned to the Black Leopards team after months away from the club due to disciplinary issues.

The 29-year-old met with the management of the club where it is believed the two parties reconciled their differences, allowing the player to rejoin the squad ahead of the start of the season.

Gyimah recently went AWOL just before Black Leopards started their playoff campaign and had to face the club’s disciplinary committee.

“Gyimah is now back, remember he’s still got a contract with the club. He’s been training for three days now,” a source told kickoff.com.

“He didn’t fight anyone, he just left… his initial contract was until the end of the season because he arrived in November or December last year. He impressed and his contract was extended.”

Black Leopards begin the DStv Premiership season under new head coach Patrick Aussems, where they play SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday