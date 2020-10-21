Ghana winger Seth Paintsil to make injury return against Sturm GrazÂ 

Ghana forward Seth Paintsil is set to make an injury for Austrian side SV Reid in the Josko Arena against Sturm Graz on Saturday.

The 24-year old suffered a bruised rib and had to miss last weekend’s Cup game against Wolfsberg which they lost on penalties 4-3.

Reid Sports Director Gerald Baumgartner is counting on the Ghanaian International to be ready and fit for this weekend clash in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The right-footed winger joined the Ried im Innkreis-based club on a free transfer after ending his stay with FC Admira Wacker Mödling.

He has made four appearances for SV Ried in the ongoing season.