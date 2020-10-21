Former Man United defender Daley Blind blown apart by Mohammed Kudus quality

Ajax defender Daley Blind has been blown apart by the quality of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus, 20, has delighted the Johan Cryuff Arena with breathtaking performances since he joined in the summer from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

The Ghanaian was again on display as he scored and provided two sumptuous assist in his side’s 5-1 win over Heerenven.

And former Manchester United centre-back Daley Blind has been left impressed with the Ghanaian superstar since he joined.

“You can just see that he has a lot of quality. I think he will certainly help us on our way. He is a good player”, says the Oranje-international in front of the Ajax TV camera .

“He still has some things that he can act faster, because he is a lot of tricks,” said Blind. “But you can sometimes enjoy that too. He still has to vary it a bit, but he is a good asset.”