Ajax star Mohammed Kudus among eight promising stars in the the UEFA Champions League

Ajax sensation Mohammed Kudus has been named among the top eight promising stars in the UEFA Champions League.

The hugely talented 20-year-old is expected to make his debut for the Dutch giants against Liverpool at the Johan Cryuff Arena tonight.

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg), Marcos Antonio (Shakhtar), Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) Mady Camara (Olympiacos) and Antony (Ajax) have all been tipped for greatness.

Included in the list also include Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Mason Greenwood (Man United).

This is expected to be the biggest game so far in the career of the highly-rated Ghana midfielder as Ajax welcome the six-time European champions to the Johan Cruff Arena.

Kudus has been hogging the headlines in Holland with his brilliant displays in the Dutch Eredivisie making him the key man to watch against the English champions.

Before tonight’s big showdown the former FC Nordsjaelland showed why he is a threat to Liverpool, after a man of the match display against Heerenven, where he scored and provided two sumptuous assists as Ajax romped their opponents 5-1.

Mohammed was also picking his second King of the Match in just four games in the Eredivisie. His outstanding performance at the weekend earned him high ratings making his the player of the week.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate joined Ajax for European nights like this and all eyes will be on Europe’s hottest prospect tonight in the Group D opener.

Mohammed Kudus joined Ajax in the summer transfer window from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.