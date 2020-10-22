Partey lands in Austria for Arsenal’s Europa League clash against against Rapid Wien

Thomas Partey has landed in Austria and could make his Europa League debut for Arsenal on Thursday night against Rapid Wien.

The 27-year-old and Arsenal teammates arrived in Austria on Wednesday night to finalise preparations for their group B opener.

Partey could be handed his first start after manager Mikel Arteta claimed ‘he looked ready to start’.

He made his debut last weekend against Manchester City in the Premier League. It was a short appearance as he came on with eight minutes remaining.

Partey joined the Gunners from Atlético Madrid for €50 million this summer.

He has been tipped by many to have a successful time at the Premier League giants.