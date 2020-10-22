Talented Ghanaian forward Joel Kojo helps FC Alay clinch Kyrgyzstani Cup

Ghanaian forward Joel Kojo has landed his first career silverware after helping FC Alay win the Kyrgyzstani Cup on Thursday.

The budding forward has hit his stride for FC Alay in the ongoing Kyrgyzstani top-flight.

Kojo continued from where he left off last week when he scored a brace in the side’s 3-1 victory against Kaganat.

He etched his name into the club’s folklore with his swashbuckling display as FC Alay inflicted a 1-0 defeat on FK Abdysh-Ata Kant in the final of the Kyrgyzstani Cup.

Kojo lasted the entire duration of the match with high ratings.

The consistency of the skilful forward is attracting a lot of interest from top Asian and European sides as his contract is set to expire at the end of October.

Kojo has plundered 9 goals in 14 starts this season.