GFA pay respect to Alhaji Moro on one-week observation

The Ghana Football Association and the entire football fraternity paid their final respect to the deceased owner and bankroller of Berekum Arsenal Alhaji Yakubu Moro on his one-week observation.

Alhaji Moro, who was buried last week because of his religious affiliation as a Muslim, had a week funeral right known as the ”dua” held for him.

A delegation from the FA led by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq) and accompanied by Executive Council members Kingsley Osei Bonsu and Nana Sarfo Oduro were there to grace the occasion.

Others included Takyi Arhin, a former CEO of Berekum Arsenals, Nana Kwame Nketia, President of Berekum Chelsea, William Asare Mensah, CEO of New Edubiase United FC, Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association, Ralph Gyambrah and his Regional Executives and representatives of Premier, Division One and Juvenile League clubs.

Alhaji Yakubu Moro died on Thursday October 15 in Accra.

During his time, Berekum Arsenals were promoted to the Ghana Premier League in 2000 and stayed in the elite division for 13 years.

He also led the club to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2006 where they were eliminated in the second round by Angolan giants Petro Atletico.

His final Funeral rights will be held on November 22, 2020.