Former Hearts forward Cosmos Dauda joins Saudi side Al Thuqbah

Former Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda has completed his move to Saudi Arabian club Al Thuqbah.

The 27-year-old joins the Saudi first division side on a year deal with the option of renewing his contract for another year.

Dauda moves to the Gulf after an impressive campaign with Omani outfit Al Rustaq, where he starred for the club in the topflight. He is leaving with the club in fourth position.

The ex-Hearts of Oak player left Ghana in 2018 to join Jordanian side Al Faisaly, where he signed a two year deal but left after a year to sign for Salem Zgharta in Lebanon.

He then moved to Oman following political tension in Lebanon forcing foreign players to flee.

Dauda is expected to play a key role in Al Thuqbah’s campaign as they eye promotion to the topflight.