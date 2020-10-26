VIDEO: Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong sent off for horrific tackle in Ferencvarosi TC home win

Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong was given a straight red card following a horrific tackle on an opponent on the weekend.

The incident happened in the 93rd minute when Ferencvarosi TC beat Ujpest FC 2-0 in the Hungarian top-flight on Saturday.

The central defender ran into a full race and literally hit Ujpest player Patrick Bač in the head with a kicker.

The 27-year-old defender didn’t even look where he was going, and the “nine” guests, with the help of their teammates, somehow got up, after being hit right in the head.

Frimpong immediately apologized, although he lost some control in those moments, so he tried to settle scores with two opposing players, but his teammates prevented him from doing so.

Frimpong who is playing in the UEFA Champions League with his team this season, received a red card immediately and will surely be severely punished for what he did, and everyone on the field was shocked by his move.

[embedded content]