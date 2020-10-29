Joseph Aidoo set for another COVID-19 test before rejoining Celta Vigo teammates for training

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo will undergo another COVID-19 test to clear him to rejoin the rest of his Celta Vigo teammates for training ahead of their game on Sunday against Real Sociedad.

The stalwart defender has not trained with the club since he tested positive for coronavirus after returning from international duty with Ghana.

He has been in self isolation since October 16, but tomorrow marks 14 days in quarantine which should allow him, rejoin the rest of the squad.

But a test will be carried out and if it turns out he is negative, it is likely he will feature against Real Sociedad in the La Liga on Sunday.

Aidoo wasone of the six Ghana players that returned to their clubs with the virus after playing against Mali and Qatar in an international friendly early this month.

Some players that tested positive have now returned negative and have already started training.

Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Bernard Mensah and Caleb Ekuban have returned to training after two weeks of self isolation.