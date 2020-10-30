Afriyie Acquah yet to speak with CK Akonnor but confident of Black Stars return

Afriyie Acquah is confident of returning to the Black Stars under Charles Kwablan Akonnor although he admits not having a conversation with the coach since he took charge of the team in January.

The Yeni Malatyaspor midfielder hasn’t received a call-up to the Black Stars in over year, with his last appearance coming at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Since then, former coach Kwesi Appiah did not include him in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe last year November.

Earlier this month, Acquah was not handed an invitation by Akonnor to feature in the friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

“I always say the national team is not for one person, there are many Ghanaian players but this is not like club football, so a coach needs a group of people who will play together for a long time so they get to each other,” Acquah said on Max FM’s Sports Pack 1.

I have no issues not been called but anytime I am called I will give my all like I do always. Since we returned from 2019 AFCON and changed coaches, the new coach has not called me on phone yet to discuss my return but I am still working hard so that anytime I am called I will honour the invitation.”

When asked if he merits a call up at the moment? he replied; “Of course, everyone watches football, I am doing well, anyone who knows me knows what I can do, ever since the season started, I play week in week out.”

Afriyie Acquah has 36 caps for Ghana and has scored one goal.

Akonnor will name his squad for the double-header Afcon qualifiers against Sudan on Friday.