Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has explained why he included Baba Rahman in his 23-man squad for the double-hear 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The left-back has been invited despite making his first competitive appearance recently, having been out of action for over a year due to injuries.

Baba Rahman featured for Chelsea U-23 team in their defeat against Liverpool U-23 last Saturday.

Baba’s call-up is the first since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

“Baba Rahman was once a regular player here; due to injury, he was taken out. Now he is back, he is fit, he is playing very well with his team. Unfortunately, he has not had the chance to play in the first team,” Akonnor said.

But he has had a couple of friendly matches since August, September and even recently 24th October, which he played against Liverpool’s second team. And these matches, he has played 90 minutes, some are 90 minutes, a lot of 90 minutes and of course 70 minutes.”

So, we have taken a lot of consideration, looking at the fact that we have a little bit of weakness within that area, the full-backs so I thought it necessary to bring him to compete with Gideon on that side.”

He has made 28 appearances for the Black Stars.