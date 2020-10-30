SHOCKER: Emmanuel Lomotey miraculously ‘somersault’ into Ghana squad to face Sudan

Ghana coach Charles ‘CK’ Akonnor has sparked controversy by naming uninspiring Amiens SC midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey in his 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sudan next month.

The inclusion of the 22-year-old has raised massive eyebrows after he flattered to deceive on his Black Stars debut against Mali in an international friendly early this month.

The former Extremadura midfielder was a disaster on his Ghana debut during the Black Stars 3-0 mauling by Mali.

He was subsequently dropped for the heavy 5-1 win over 2022 World Cup host Qatar but has miraculously found his his way back in the squad for the crucial tie against the Falcons of Jediane on November 12 in Cape Coast.

The inclusion of the midfielder has fueled several conspiracy theories after several established players were overlooked to create room for the former home-based stars enforcer.

It appears the Ghanaian gaffer will have a lot of explanations to offer amid a torrent of media attack on the decision to include a player who fell flat when handed the opportunity.

The Black Stars will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 12 before flying to Khartoum for the reverse fixture on Tuesday November 17.

Akonnor will be eager to secure the double win to practically secure qualification for the team ahead of the continental mundial in Cameroon in 2022.

The gaffer, 46, was an assistant to former coach Kwesi Appiah when the team trounced South Africa 2-0 in Ghana last year.

He will be seeking to continue the team’s impressive start with a routine win against the Falcons of Jediane on Thursday November 12 in the historic town of Cape Coast.