Saddick Adams: Ex-AshantiGold SC hitman offers himself to any interested local club

Former AshantiGold striker Saddick Adams says he is ready to join any local club that will show interest in his services for the 2020/21 campaign.

Adams is currently a free agent since returning from Lebanese side Shabab El-Bourj SC prior to the emergence of the Coronavirus.

The striker was said to be joining Techiman Eleven Wonders but the move didn’t materialize while offering himself to any local club that would want his services for the forthcoming campaign.

“For now I am keen on a move abroad and will only turn attention to the local clubs should that fail to materialize”, he told Silver FM.

Should a move abroad fail, Adams says he will consider a move to any of the local sides. He has however indicated his willingness to join any side that show serious interest and approaches him formally.

“When I returned from abroad, Eleven Wonders engaged me in talks but a deal never came to fruition. I have informal approaches to come and help them.”

“I am ready to join any club who is ready to work with me. So if a club is ready and they approach me, why not,” he concluded.

He has played for the likes of Atletico Madrid, Etoile du Sahel and a host of clubs in Turkey, Serbia and Oman.