Video: Watch THREE CLASSIC GOALS scored by Ghanaian youngsters Abu, Kamaldeen in Denmark

Watch Ghanaian youngster Francis Abu and Kamaldeen Sulemana scoring three fantastic goals in the Danish top-flight on Saturday in Nordsjaelland’s 4-1 win over champions Midtjylland.

The two teenagers, all graduates of the Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo, were on target when they hammered the champions who play in the UEFA Champions League.

Abu second goal was a world class strike from a distance as he curled beyond the goalkeeper but before that he had already curled another in from close range.

The youngster also provided an assist for his club’s third before Kamaldeen used his blistering pace to seal the emphatic victory for the home side.

Watch the highlights of the match below:

[embedded content]