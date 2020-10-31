Sports

Legon Cities FC announce signing of defender Michael Ampadu

Legon Cities FC have signed highly-rated defender Michael Ampadu from Liberty Professionals on transfer deadline day. 

Ghananasoccernet.com understands the right-back has signed a three-year deal with the Accra-based club.

The right-back has proven himself in the league, with impressive displays for the Scientific Soccer lads.

His impressive performances earned him national team call-up, with Ampadu a member of the U-23 team, Black Meteors.

Initially, he was linked with Hearts of Oak but the Accra-based club were not interested.

Ampadu scored one goal in his 14 games before last season’s league got truncated due to coronavirus pandemic.

