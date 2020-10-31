Youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana responds to Black Stars snub with a goal in FC NordsjÃ¦lland mauling of FC Midtjylland

Ghana teenager Kamaldeen Sulemana responded to his Black Stars snub with a goal in FC Nordsjælland’s mauling of champions FC Midtjylland on Saturday.

Sulemana scored the last goal when the Nordsjælland thrashed Midtjylland 4-1 in the Danish Superliga.

Ghanaian youngster Francis Abu struck twice and another goal from Martin Frese completed the rout at the Right to Dream stadium.

Sulemana scored in the 70th minute after a pass from defender Kian Hansen.

The 18-year-old was left out of Ghana’s squad for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications against Sudan.

He was handed his first call-up to the Black Stars about three weeks ago where he made his debut against Mali and also played against Qatar in international friendlies in Turkey.

Sulemana has now scored three goals and provided two assists in 7 matches for Nordsjælland in the Danish top-flight this season.