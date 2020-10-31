Kevin-Prince Boateng thrilled after scoring for AC Monza in Cittadella victory

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is upbeat after scoring for AC Monza against Cittadella in the Italian Serie B on Saturday afternoon.

Boateng signed for AC Monza a one-year deal with the option to extend for another season from Fiorentina in the summer.

The 33-year-old has quickly established himself at the club, making 5 appearances in all competitions.

He opened the scoring in the side’s 2-1 victory at Cittadella in Week 6 of the second-tier league on Saturday.

The win propelled AC Monza to 10th on the standings with six points from five matches.

Boateng took to social media to hailed the deserved victory.

Boateng has scored two goals in 5 matches so far this season.