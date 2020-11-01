Ghanaian duo recover from coronavirus, named in GuimarÃ£es squad against Gil Vicente

Ghanaian duo Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah have returned to training after recovering from the coronavirus.

The two V. Guimarães players tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-October and were isolated and treated.

Gideon Mensah was among the seven Black Stars players to have contracted the COVID-19 after returning to their clubs from international duty.

Mensah featured in Ghana’s two friendlies against Mali and Qatar in Turkey.

Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah have been training with the group for the past days after testing negative.

The duo has been named in V. Guimarães travelling squad to Gil Vicente for the matchday six fixture by head coach João Henriques.

Gideon Mensah after his recovery has been named in Ghana’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Sudan later this.