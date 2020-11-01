Metz defender John Boye injured, set to recover in time for Ghana- Sudan clashÂ 

Ghana defender John Boye has been ruled out of FC Metz game against Nimes on Sunday in the French Ligue 1 due to injury.

The Black Stars defender was not part of the travelling squad to Nimes ahead of the game today.

The 33-year old is reported to be suffering from a muscle pain ruling him out of this matchday 9 fixture but expected to recover soon to join the Black Stars for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to be played later this month.

The central defender received his first call up under new Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor for the doubleheader against Sudan.

He makes a return to the side after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Boye has been fantastic for the French Ligue 1 side making eight appearances in the ongoing campaign.