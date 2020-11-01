Coronavirus positive Joseph Aidoo named in Celta Vigo’s squad against Real SociedadÂ 

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has made a miraculous return to the Celta Vigo squad ahead of their game against Real Sociedad after testing positive for coronavirus again.

The 25-year old was named in the Celta Vigo’s 35-man squad for their La Liga Santander clash against Real Sociedad at the Baladois Stadium on Sunday.

Aidoo had contracted the coronavirus after returning from international duty with the Ghana national team. He had been in self-isolation since October 16 and after 14 days in quarantine before the second test done on Thursday.

He was one of the six Ghana players that returned to their clubs with the virus after playing against Mali and Qatar in an international friendly played last month in Turkey.

The defender was put in quarantine for 14 days and after the second round of testing done by the club’s medical team on Thursday to determine his recovery, he still turned out positive.

With hopes of him been ruled out of the clash due to his COVID-19 status, the Ghanaian International has still been named in the squad for Sunday’s game at the Baladois Stadium.

The former Genk defender has been invited for Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan to be played later this month at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.