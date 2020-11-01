Ghana midfielder Nasiru Mohammed replaces injured Paulinho in Levksi Sofia squad ahead of Ludogerets clashÂ 

Ghana midfielder Nasiru Mohammed has been named in Levski Sofia matchday squad against Ludogerets in the Bulgaria league.

Nasiru replaces the injured Brazilian Paulinho in today’s squad ahead of the big game against the Bulgarian giants away.

Paulinho picked up an injury in the 2-1 defeat to Cherno More last week and will not be travelling with the squad to Razgard for the game.

Levski Sofia coach will bet on the Ghanaian International as his replacement for the injured Brazilian.

The 26-year old has scored one goal in six appearances for his side in the ongoing campaign.

Levski Sofia is placed 12th on the league log with 11 points.