Kevin-Prince Boateng nets second goal of the season in AC Monza away win at AS Citadella

Former Ghana international forward Kevin-Prince Boateng got his second goal of the season as AC Monza beat AS Citadella at away on Saturday.

Monza recorded a 2-1 victory over Citadella in the Italian Serie B at the Stadio Pier Cesare Tombolato.

Boateng, 33, opened the scoring of the fixture in the 10th minute from the spot.

Christian Gytkjaer added the second eight minutes later also from the spot.

Luca Ghiringhelli got the consolation for the home side in the 27th minute.

Boateng who joined Monza this summer from ACF Fiorentina has scored two goals in four matches this campaign.