Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Toku bags sixth league goal of the season as Ayew, Owusu, Boateng score for respective clubs

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the pandemic.

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues.

Andre Ayew scored for Swansea City in their 2-0 win over Blackburn

Emmanuel Toku scored a brace for Fremad Amager as they recorded a 4-0 win over Hobro

Kwabena Owusu was on target for Qarabag in their 6-1 win over Keshla

Emmanuel Boateng scored in Dalian Pro 2-1 win over Tianjin Teda

Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured in Crystal Palace 2-0 defeat to Wolves.

Thomas Partey played a key role for Arsenal in their 1-0 win over Manchester United

Mohammed Salisu was not included in the matchday squad for Southampton against Aston Villa

In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored for Swansea City in their 2-0 win over Blackburn

Andy Yiadom missed Reading game against Coventry

Albert Adomah lasted 62 minutes in the game for QPR in their 3-2 win over Cardiff

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 45 minutes for Celta Vigo in their 4-1 defeat to Real Sociedad

In La Liga II, Baba Iddrisu saw 63 minutes of action for Mallorca as they drew against Zaragoza

Samuel Obeng made a brief appearance for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Las Palmas

ITALY

In the Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for Spezia as they lost to Juventus

Alfred Duncan made a brief appearance in Fiorentina’s game against AS Roma

In the Serie B, Kevin-Prince Boateng scored for Monza in their 2-1 win over Cittadella

 

GERMANY  

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Adjei-Antwi came on as a substitute to play 33 minutes for Paderborn in their 3-1 win over Regensburg

Kelvin Ofori came on as a substitute to play seven minutes for Dusseldorf in their 1-0 win over Heidenheim

Raman Chibsah lasted the entire duration for Bochum in their 3-2 win over Wurzburger Kicker

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 4-1 win over Hannover

Patrick Twumasi came off the bench to play 45 minutes for Hannover

FRANCE

In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris played 15 minutes for Strasbourg in their 2-1 win over Reims

Enock Kwarteng came on as a substitute to play 29 minutes for Bordeaux in their 4-0 defeat to Monaco

In the Ligue 2, Godwin Kobby Bentil scored for Le Havre in their 1-0 win over Pau FC

Ebenezer Assifiuah lasted 90 minutes in the game for Pau FC

AUSTRIA

In Austrian Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru played full throttle for Salzburg in their 5-0 win over Tirol

Seth Paintsil played full throttle for Ried in their 4-0 win over St.Polen

AZERBAIJAN

Kwabena Owusu was on target for Qarabag in their 6-1 win over Keshla

 

BELARUS

Francis Narh and Dennis Tetteh featured for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-1 draw against Dynamo Brest

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler League, Eric Ocansey played 45 minutes for Kortrijk in their 3-1 defeat to Anderlecht

Osman Bukari featured in the game for Gent

Kamal Sowah featured in the game for OH Leuven in their 4-2 defeat to Beerschot

Opoku Ampomah played 79 minutes for Antwerp in their 1-0 win over Anderlecht

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu featured in the game for Ludogorets in their 1-0 win over Levski Sofia

Mohammed Nasiru saw 88 minutes of action for Levski Sofia

CHINA

Emmanuel Boateng scored in Dalian Pro 2-1 win over Tianjin Teda

Frank Acheampong lasted the entire duration in the game for Tianjin Teda

DENMARK

Isaac Atanga and Kamal Deen featured for Nordsjaelland as they held Horsen to a 1-1 draw

In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku scored a brace for Fremad Amager as they recorded a 4-0 win over Hobro

David Martin was on the bench for Fremad Amager

Clinton Antwi played the full throttle for Esbjerg in their 3-1 win over Fredericia

Frank Assiniki played 27 minutes for Koge in their 0-0 draw against Skive IK

FINLAND

Masahudu Alhassan played 90 minutes for TPS in their 1-0 win over SJK

Jude Arthur saw 61 minutes of action for SJK

HUNGARY

Abraham Frimpong was red-carded in Ferencvaros game against Ujpest as they won 2-0

ISRAEL

Elvis Sakyi was red-carded in Maccabi Petah Tikva game against Hapoel Haifa

Emmanuel Boateng saw 74 minutes of action for Beitar Jerusalem

NETHERLANDS

Brian Brobbey climbed off the bench to score for Ajax in their 5-2 win over Sittard

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah lasted 66 minutes in the game for Wisla as they won 3-0 against Podbeskidzie

PORTUGAL

Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah both featured in the game for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-1 win over Gil Vicente

RUSSIA

Abdul Karim Mohammed played 70 minutes for Arsenal Tula in their 3-1 defeat to Rubin Kazan

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom returned to action for Red Star Belgrade in their 4-1 win over Radnik. He lasted 71 minutes in the game.

SAUDI ARABIA

Samuel Owusu saw 30 minutes of action for Al Ahli as they lost 2-0 to Al-Ittihad

SWEDEN

Abdul Safiu Fatawu played 74 minutes for Trelleborgs as they lost 3-1 to Vasteras DK

Sadat Karim scored for Halmstad in their 3-0 win over Osters

Thomas Boakye lasted the entire duration in the game for Halmstad

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 3-1 defeat to Basel

TURKEY

Abdul Aziz Tetteh was on the bench for Gaziantep in their 1-0 win over Konyaspor

Afriyie Acquah and Benjamin Tetteh featured in the game for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost to Besiktas by 1-0

Bernard Mensah climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for Besiktas

Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Rizespor in their 1-0 win over Kayserispor

Joseph Attamah climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for Kayserispor

 

