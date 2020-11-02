EXCLUSIVE! Ghanaian prospect Richmond Antwi mutually terminates contract with Sudanese champions Al Merreikh SC

Sudanese champions Al Merreikh SC have parted ways with Ghanaian youngster Richmond Antwi with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The two parties decided to cut ties by mutual termination with just two months remaining on the contract.

Antwi’s contract with Al Merreikh was to expire on 31 December 2020.

The 19-year-old was top scorer of the Sudanese Premier League in 2018/2019 where he netted 19 goals for Al Khartoum Al Watani.

He joined Al Merreikh halfway in the 2019/2020 season scoring 7 goals in 13 matches to help them clinch the Sudan Premiership title.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Antwi has several offers from other North African clubs and from the Arabian Gulf leagues.