Edmund Addo named among the best players in the Slovakia’s Fortuna liga

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo has been listed as one of the best talent in the Slovak Fortuna liga after match day 12.

Edmund was included alongside other eight other players in the league.

Despite being deployed in defense, the attacking midfielder was named as the seventh best player in the league with 1346 points. He’s the only player from his club, FK Senica, to be acknowledged by the league’s website www.fortunaliga.sk.

Edmund has been the standout performer for Senica, with great ball playing skills from the back.

The 20 year old has also become an important goal scoring threat from set piece and long range shots. He’s made 12 appearances so far this season with two goals to his name

This is his second recognition since moving to Slovakia from Mamprobi Mighty Cosmos. Last season he was voted as the overall best player in the league by the country’s premier sports newspaper, the Daily Sports.

There’s considerable believe that his team struggled is what has contributed to his rating this time around. Senica are the second team from the bottom with 11 points after 12 games.