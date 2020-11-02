Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi features as idol Ronaldo inspired Juventus to victory

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi relished the opportunity of playing against his idol Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus thumped Spezia on Sunday in the serie A.

Gyasi who came on in the 73rd minute watched his mentor dazzle as a second half substitute, scoring twice as Juventus strolled to a 4-1 victory at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi.

The Italian champions took an early lead through Spanish forward Alvaro Morata before Spezia leveled minutes later through Tommaso Pobega to end the first half in draw.

But the second half introduction of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo changed the game, as he netted the second just two minutes after marching onto the pitch.

Andrien Rabiot then made it three after connecting to a Fredrico Chiesa assist, before Ronaldo completed the scoring with a beautiful panenka penalty.

Emmanuel Gyasi, who was making his sixth serie A appearance of the season took the opportunity to meet Ronaldo after the game as they shared a few words.

Despite his consistent performance for Spezia in Italy, he is yet to earn a call up to the national team of Ghana.