Berekum Chelsea thump Nsoatreman FC in preseason friendly

Former Ghana Premier League champions Berekum Chelsea proved too strong for lower tier side Nsoatreman FC after beating them in a preseason friendly on Sunday.

The Blues humbled their opponents 3-0 in their first high profile friendly ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Atta Agyei opened the scoring for the Berekum based outfit before Michael Quaicoo doubled the lead.

Solomon Oblitey completed the scoring as the ‘Bibiries’ began their preseason in a flying way.

Chelsea won the Ghana Premier League in 2010 and will fancy their chances in the upcoming campaign.

Last season the Blues started brightly before the campaign was truncated because of the outbreak of COVID-19.