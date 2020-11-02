

Veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong says Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has been inconsistent at club level and does deserve to be invited for the double-header against Sudan ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Rahman has been relegated to the Chelsea’s U-23 side and has only played two games for the side this season. The lateral defender was not registered for the team’s Premier League squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

According to Coach Sarpong, players invited should be playing consistent with their clubs at the top level.

“My problem with CK Akonnor’s selection has to do with that of Baba Rahman. Has Baba Rahman being consistent with his team. If it’s because he plays for the reserve side and has earned a call up then it’s a big No”, he said in an interview.

He added that Ghana’s all-time scorer Asamoah Gyan should have been invited if CK Akonnor stated some of the experience players invited were to be understudied by the young players in the team.

“Asamoah Gyan should have also be invited if CK Akonnor is giving reasons for selecting some players to be understudied by the young players”.

Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum to face the Falcons five days later in the reverse fixture.

Below is CK Akonnor squad for the double-header:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC), RazakAbalora (Asante Kotoko SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Afful Harrison (Columbus Crew FC), Anang Benson (MSK Zilina), Djiku Alexander (Strasbourg FC), John Boye (FC Metz), Nicholas Opoku(Amiens FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

Midfielders: Partey Thomas (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu(RCD Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens FC)

Forwards/Wingers:

Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Jamie Leweling(Greuther Furth), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace)